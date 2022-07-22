‘I did not expect to get a call from the President of the United States,’ WB mayor says

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The call Thursday morning caught Mayor George Brown off guard.

Brown said he was in office ready to go to lunch when he answered the call on his personal cell phone that began, “Mayor Brown, Joe Biden.”

Regrettably, Biden, 79, tested positive for COVID-19 and cancelled the visit to Wilkes University Brown and his administration had been preparing for all week.

“I did not expect to get a call from the President of the United States,” Brown said.

The mayor said Biden remembered him from their meeting on Oct. 21, 2021 when the president returned to Scranton, his birthplace, to rally support for his Build Back Better program.

Biden was scheduled to return to Northeastern Pennsylvania to talk about his Safer America Plan. He chose Wilkes-Barre to discuss the Plan’s details that include funding for more community policing, reducing gun violence and investing in crime prevention.

Brown, a fellow Democrat in the third-year into his four-year term, was going to be the first speaker on the bill for the Wilkes event before an estimated 400 invited guests. He was ready to talk about what his administration was doing under his nine-point plan to help the city recover from the pandemic with the help of the $37.1 million in federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Biden signed into law in March 2021.

The president assured Brown the money was well spent. “What you’re using it for is what it should be used for,” Brown said Biden told him during the brief call.

Had the visit not been scrubbed, Brown was to meet Biden at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport when Air Force One touched down and ride in the presidential motorcade to the Marts Center on South Franklin Street, a site he pitched for the event.

Kathy Bozinski, Chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, said at this point “there is very preliminary talk” of Biden rescheduling a visit to Luzerne County later in the summer.

The preparation will come in handy should the president reschedule his visit. “We have it down to a science,” Brown said.

Reporter Bill O’Boyle contributed to this report.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.