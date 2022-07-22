🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader Controller Marc Couchot and Publisher Kerry Miscavage were presented an Award of Excellence on behalf of the United We Stand … Divided We Fall group on Public Square Thursday evening.

President and Founder of the organization, Darlene Magdalinksi said of the award, “You guys, we feel, are our local heroes and we wanted to thank you guys for your continued support in helping the community … You guys have been a big part of this journey of ours for the last 18 years.”

United We Stand … Divided We Fall is a local organization that works to raise awareness about a litany of inner-city issues such as gun violence and drug and alcohol abuse. They host a yearly block-party, which was held on Public Square this year on July 9.