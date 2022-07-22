🔊 Listen to this

NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held today and Saturday at the Lackawanna State Park at 1839 N. Abington Road.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is partnering with the Department of Health for the clinic that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for children and adults.

Primary and secondary shots, as well as booster doses will be administered. Anyone receiving the remainder of their primary series or a booster is reminded to bring their vaccination card for updates.

Anyone receiving a vaccine should be prepared to answer health-related questions and must sign a a consent form.

For information about the clinic contact Lackawanna State Park at 570-945-3239. Questions related to the vaccine should be directed to the Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

— Staff Report