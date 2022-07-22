🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — The Anthracite Model Railroad Society will open its doors to the public for the annual Christmas in July Open House this weekend.

The event is free and runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is geared toward children with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends operating on the clubhouse layout at 1056 Hanover Court, between Peace and James and 22nd and 23rd streets.

Children will be able to get a close look at Thomas and friends that will be operating on the lower level. The regular trains will operate on the upper level.

The trains travel through replicas of Jim Thorpe, Weatherly, Harleigh, Eckley, Hazleton and Bethlehem Steel and the long gone structures of the Hazleton train station, the Jeddo #7, Drifton and Eckley coal breakers.

The open house will continue from noon to 5 p.m. on July 30 and 31 with all the regular trains operating.

Donations are appreciated. Bring a camera.

For more information about the AMRC visit the web site amrclub.org or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AMRClub.org/.

— Staff Report