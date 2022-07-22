🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man who admitted to injuring his infant son, fracturing the baby’s ribs and skull, was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

Dillon Ropietski, 27, of Bauer Street, was sentenced to one-to-two years in state prison by President Judge Michael T. Vough on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Ropietski pled guilty to the charges May 31.

Hanover Township police were contacted about a child abuse case when the 7-week-old boy was seen at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township with rib and head injuries on Dec. 11, 2021. The infant was later transferred to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

In an interview with a Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworker, Ropietski said he took the infant to allow the mother to sleep. The child fell asleep in a swing after being fed a bottle, but later woke up fussing and crying, according to court records.

The mother noticed the child’s head was swollen and asked Ropietski what was wrong, resulting in taking their baby to the emergency room.

A Geisinger physician told police the injuries were “non-accidental and the rib fractures are common with shaking,” noting there was bleeding on both sides of the brain that would have caused the infant to have seizures, court records say.

Ropietski initially denied harming his son but during an interview with police March 2, he admitted to shaking his son and causing the injuries, saying he did not intend to harm the child as he was dealing with his own mental health and emotional issues.

In court, the infant’s mother said she supports Ropietski and has custody of her child.

Ropietski apologized for his actions as his attorney, Jonathan Blum, said he has fully cooperated and participated with counseling and Children & Youth protocols.

“I would say Dillon is headed in the right direction,” Blum said in court while asking for Ropietski to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility where he could continue with programs set up by Children & Youth Services.

Vough said he felt a state prison sentence was deserved, asking Ropietski what would cause a father to injure his baby.