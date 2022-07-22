🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two males are in custody following a report of shots fired on Hughes Street Friday afternoon, city police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The suspects’ names and ages have not yet been released.

According to the post, police responded to the area of 23 Hughes St. and observed a vehicle leaving the area. That vehicle was eventually stopped and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Investigation revealed that there was a dispute between two groups of males, and that the suspects each pulled out a weapon and fired at each other, according to the post.

Two males were taken into custody and three stolen weapons recovered from them, police said.

Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Stash at the WBPD Detective Division, 570-208-0911.