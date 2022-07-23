🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that there will be a public comment and open-house period running from July 26 to Aug. 26 pertaining to the Partnership 81 Project in Luzerne County.

The public open house will be held at the Wilkes-Barre Area High School, 2021 Wolfpack Way in Plains Township, on July 26 beginning at 4 p.m. to introduce the project and field questions from the community.

The project itself is a seven and a half mile reconstruction of Interstate 81 beginning at mile marker 161.2 in Hanover Township and running to marker 169 in Wilkes-Barre Township, which aims to improve “regional as well as local transportation,” according to a release. The scope of study area extends two miles north of the Nuangola exit to approximately one mile north of the Highland Park Boulevard exit.

Currently in the “design phase,” Partnership 81 aims to settle on said design and then move into a Public-Private Partnership (P3). There is no expected tolling and construction is not set to begin until after 2025.

More information about Partnership 81 will be made available online at PennDOT’s District 4 Luzerne County public meeting website on July 26.

Those who may require translation or interpretation services, have special needs, or concerns that require individual attention are asked to contact project manager Stephen Sartori at 570-235-2964 or via email at [email protected]