DORRANCE TWP. — State police at Hazleton arrested a man from Miami, Fla., on allegations he used counterfeit gift cards to purchase hundreds of dollars in diesel fuel at the Blue Ridge Travel Plaza.

Luis Emilio Contreras-Castro, 56, was apprehended after being confronted by the owner of the travel plaza Tuesday.

State police said the owner reported occupants of a Ford flatbed truck had been using counterfeit gift cards to purchase fuel since February.

The owner told state police the occupants of the truck would stop fueling between $119 and $125. If the transaction exceeded $125, the owner claimed the credit card company would be alerted to the transaction being fraudulent, according to court records.

Court records say after the occupants left the travel plaza each time using counterfeit gift cards, victims associated with the counterfeit accounts would contact the travel plaza disputing fuel purchases, resulting in the travel plaza being deprived of the amount of the fuel purchase.

State police said personal and financial information of victims would be fraudulently placed in the magnetic strips of the counterfeit gift cards.

When the same two occupants arrived at the travel plaza in the Ford truck Tuesday, they allegedly used counterfeit gift cards for three transactions stopping each time at $119. The owner confronted the occupants who sped away.

State police said the owner followed the truck and during the pursuit, the passenger discarded a glove that concealed 27 counterfeit gift cards, court records say.

One of the occupants fled the truck when it stopped in a parking lot.

State police said Contreras-Castro remained with the truck when he was arrested in another parking lot in Sugarloaf Township.

Contreras-Castro was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James Dixon in Hazle Township on three counts each of forgery, access device fraud, identity theft and place encoded information from one device to another. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a flight risk.