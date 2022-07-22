Week 2 of 2022 concert series draws enthusiastic crowd

🔊 Listen to this

As the evening drew on, the crowd only grew, as folks clapped along and enjoyed a free riverfront show.

Tori V & The Karma opened this week’s edition of Rockin’ the River with an electrifying set complete with covers songs and originals, setting a very high bar for the remaining acts.

WILKES-BARRE — Another Friday in July meant another electric evening at Millennium Circle for the Rockin’ the River all-ages free concert series Friday night.

Kicking off at 5 p.m., those early to the party had their choice of a wide selection of local food and drink vendors including Eat Up Now, Tony Thomas Catering, Geraldo’s Pizza, Udder Delites Ice Cream, D’s on Wheels, Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, Cosenza’s on the Go, All Belgium Waffles, and Susquehanna Brewing Company.

As the clock ticked closer to 6 p.m., the riverfront venue filled up quick, with seas of attendees braving the balmy weather for a line-up sure to satisfy. But before that, Visit Luzerne County’s Alan K. Stout took to the stage to start the show and introduce some guest speakers.

Vice-chair of Luzerne County Council John Lombardo looked out into the sloped stands and offered, “Based on the crowd tonight, Rockin’ the River is doing something right.”

Mayor George Brown queried the audience repeatedly to rising excitement, asking, “Did you enjoy the music last week?” and reminded everyone there’d be one more showing next Friday, July 29.

And recently appointed County Manager Randy Robertson, who noted he’s been here “about 35 days” reflected on what he called “a previous lifetime” when he did some work for Colin Powell, the late Secretary of State in the second Bush administration.

Robertson said Powell told him, “Son, there’s three things when you do this I want you to keep in mind: Be seen, be brief, and be gone.” Robertson reminded the crowd that he works for them, drew applause for the sponsors and crescendo-ed with, “Mr. Stout, let the music begin, I was seen, I was brief, and now I’m gone!”

And with that, Tori V & The Karma took the stage, opening with the Cheap Trick classic, “I Want You to Want Me,” before heading into the rest of their impressive set complete with more covers and original music.

Between sets, the vendor lines filled up and local college student Dan Jones offered his thoughts from the concessions. “The rain held out today, even though we need it desperately, but it turned out to be a beautiful day for an event like this … free music and camaraderie is exactly what we need. Fun in the sun would bring anyone out and about downtown, throw a free concert in the mix and brother, you’ve got something for everyone to enjoy,” Jones said.

The evening was rounded out by Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, followed by headliners, The Taxmen — a Beatles tribute band. And if the clapping hands and smiling faces were any evidence, the night belonged to the city.

There’s still one more chance to catch Rockin’ the River this year. Next week’s bill includes Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension, Southside Five, and Cabinet — same time, same place.