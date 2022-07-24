🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — The man at the center of a zoning dispute with the borough feels vindicated after winning an appeal in the case, but said that may not be his last word on the matter.

In what has been an ongoing saga over the last few months, many residents have voiced their concerns pertaining to Zoning Officer Maureen Oremus, though many have also taken a stand for her.

During a heated Borough Council meeting last week, property owner Manny Santayana was one of several people who spoke about his dealings with Oremus, and the outcome of his case.

Santayana appealed a cease and desist order levied against him by Oremus, preventing him from building on his Harveys Lake property without a proper building permit.

Santayana recently won his appeal with the Zoning Hearing Board, which he said he views as proof of his claims against Oremus and her partner and contractor, Jerry Brown.

He further announced at Tuesday’s meeting that he is taking action against members of council.

“I’ve filed ethics complaints to four council members: Hilburt, Kehler, Kelly, and Boice, to be investigated by the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission,” Santayana said, claiming that they were complicit in the alleged dereliction of duties by the zoning officer. “You’ve been put on notice.”

Oremus responds

Oremus was not in attendance at the meeting. However, she did acknowledge to a reporter by phone that “They did override my cease and desist,” meaning the Zoning Hearing Board, a semi-judicial entity whose rulings are recorded at the County Courthouse, found in favor of Santayana.

“People need to understand, I’m not this bad guy. There’s this book called the law and when you uphold it, you’re the bad guy.”

Oremus has maintained her innocence through the duration of these accusations and denies any wrongdoing.

“I believe in my whole heart I will be validated,” Oremus stated. “I have never been involved in anything so vicious, malicious, and unfounded.”

“I welcome this ethics investigation,” she added.

Public comment

Some who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting defended Oremus, as has been the case throughout the process.

Kevin Lynn and his wife, Jayne, opened the comment session in defense of Oremus.

“In seven years, she’s (Oremus), processed over 2,000 zoning applications and about 20 people were dissatisfied,” Kevin Lynn said, noting that this equals out to about a 99% satisfaction rate.

Jayne Lynn added that Oremus is simply the messenger, who interpreted zoning laws as she felt appropriate. “This is America. That’s the way it goes. Don’t shoot the messenger,” she said.

Kevin Lynn also addressed Santayana, who has been vocal about his claims of Oremus’s “dereliction of duties and conflict of interest.”

“Manny appealed, and they found in his favor. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of it,” Lynn said. “The zoning board is not the last appeal here. It can go to higher court if need be, but it strikes me that this is a witch hunt.”

Not all agreed.

Resident Karen Renard said she’s requesting, “an equitable application of zoning rules and regulations,” and stated that zoning should be consistent and concise, not fluid.

“My family experienced an inconsistent application,” Renard added, noting that many residents lived in fear of retaliation and chose to not speak up.

Addressing Kevin Lynn’s earlier comments, Renard said, “One illegal activity in zoning trumps the 99% of supposed good business.”

Resident Lesley Corey described feeling “failed” by the zoning process.

Explaining her zoning issue with a wall that was built on her property, Corey noted, “I’m $52,000 in the hole to fix this problem personally, plus out of pocket legal fees. You’ve been elected to represent us as a community and you have failed,” she said to the council. “I am one of the 1% and you have failed me.”

The next meeting of the Harveys Lake Borough Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the borough building.