HARVEYS LAKE — As temperatures soared around the valley last week, so did the atmosphere at a borough council meeting where a board member’s social media post about Trump voters added to a heated public comment session.

While many came to discuss ongoing zoning concerns, Facebook remarks made by Councilwoman Michell’e T. Boice were on the minds of other residents.

Micheline Noon kicked off that discussion when she passed around printouts of a post from Boice’s personal Facebook page.

In the post, Boice said, “Just a thought…..wouldn’t it do our country a lot of good if the Leader of the Trump Cult (Donald) would mix up a batch of Rev. Jim Jones’ kool-aid and gather his multitudes together to said kool-aid party? They’d surely all follow him, straight to Hell!”

The post continues on to suggest that it would save the country a lot of “money and time-consuming BS.” It ends with a “Make America Great Again.”

Noon went around to council and asked if they agreed with the post and felt it was acceptable. Councilman Brandon Harris said he did not agree with it. As she was moving on down the line, Council President Bill Hilburt interrupted, stating that public comment was not an interview process.

At this point, Councilwoman Boice spoke up and said her words were twisted to be used against her and that her Facebook page is set to private, and further acknowledged, “This is a joke.”

Noon responded, “If this was a joke, I would not be here Michell’e,” which garnered applause.

Taking the floor, Boice said, “I have news for you, if anybody with intelligence read the post, I didn’t say I was going to make a batch of cyanide kool-aid. The ‘Trumpsters’ want to take everybody’s thing and spread hate and fear. You can’t talk to these people. They’re a cult.”

Boice would further tell a reporter that she’s sorry if she offended anybody, but her words were being twisted. “You never see any of these people out when we’re volunteering or doing clean-up. They just come here and attack. They called for my resignation, and I’ve wanted to retire. I’m 68. I’m on my third four-year term, but they need me.”

Resident Frank Gunari proudly presented his ‘Bikers for Trump’ hat and asked for Boice’s immediate resignation. He then offered, “I’ll buy you a ticket to a third world country.”

Boice responded: “Are you threatening me? You have no intelligence.”

Jack Davis followed up on Noon’s questions to the board, and while many declined comment, Dave Delany and Clarence Hogan added they did not like Boice’s post.

Resident Lesley Corey said to Boice: “Out of context or not, you are an elected official and you need to conduct yourself in a professional manner.” And turning her attention back to the council as a whole, she said, “You have separated this community and it’s a shame.”

Todd Evans told the board, “I feel like I live here,” before explaining to Councilwoman Boice that he constantly preaches to his kids about social media. “Regardless of what you write or how you take it, you have to be careful. You have to be a little more aware, especially as an elected official. Everybody does. There’s things I’d like to say to people, but I don’t.”

And finally, resident Michael Gunari offered his perspective.

“You’re supposed to be here for the community as a whole. The gavel, the yelling, the screaming. It’s ridiculous,” he started. “Michell’e, I voted for you. I voted for your husband. My family has been here for 100 years, or a few years short of it. If you want to stop the fighting, it starts here at the local level,” he said.

Boice responded, “That was on my personal page and this is what I have to put up with.”

Gunari continued, “I voted for you and I’m disappointed,” he said. He then queried the board, “Are you gonna come together as a community or fight? If you’re not going to do it, then we will.”