Andrew Platt (left) tastes a sample from Joe Wascavage’s Cinnfully Sweet table while Abby Sutton watches to see his reaction.

A collection of dolls was one of the highlight’s of Kate Gray’s Pocono Mountain Witchery table. Gray, from Blakeslee, also had handmade jewelry and crystals, all made herself.

KINGSTON — Plenty of crafters and interested shoppers found a way to beat the July heat and have a merry time, as NEPA CraftWorks and AlleyCrafts hosted a “Christmas in July” craft fair on Saturday.

Tucked inside the events room at AlleyCrafts, located on Schuyler Avenue in Kingston, a variety of sights, sounds and smells made for a pleasant afternoon, and a pleasant shopping experience for many.

Shylo Egenski has made crafts her business over the last few years: the owner of AlleyCrafts, open for three years now, Egenski is also the owner of NEPA CraftWorks and has been responsible for some of the most popular area craft fairs throughout the year.

“I have a lot of fun,” Egenski said. “I’ve made some really good friendships through these shows.”

Both AlleyCrafts and the Looking Glass Cafe, the coffee cafe inside the craft shop, were open for the public to check out on their way in or out of the craft show.

Inside the showroom, the vendors each had a steady stream of foot traffic as the day wore on. The show started at 10 a.m. and ran until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“It’s been pretty good so far,” said Kate Gray, owner of Pocono Mountain Witchery, who had a table full of handmade jewelry, crystals and — with at least one wearing a Santa suit, keeping with the day’s theme — a collection of creepy, vividly designed dolls.

Gray said she began selling her handmade crafts as a result of COVID-19, which shut down the school in Stroudsburg where she taught cosmetology.

Her love of crafting and making things extends back even further than that.

“I was into LARPing (live-action role playing), and a big part of that was we all wanted to make our own things, our own costumes, for really cheap,” she said. “It just grew from there.”

Her table was a popular stop for shoppers making their way around the room, taking in the scene. Across the way from Pocono Mountain Witchery was Joe Wascavage’s Cinnfully Sweet table, with a selection of free samples that customers couldn’t wait to try.

This was Wascavage’s first craft show at AlleyCrafts; he said that he saw it on Facebook and signed himself up.

December will mark two years in the tasty treat business for Wascavage and Cinnfully Sweet.

“It started as me making these for friends and family,” he said.

Fortunately for the crowd at Saturday’s craft fair, Wascavage decided to make the jump from family baker to business owner.

Andrew Platt offered a very positive review of the sample he was trying.

“It’s extraordinary,” said Platt, from Hanover Township, while next to him, Abby Sutton added that “it’s so good, he’s going to want seconds.”

Sutton said that she was aiming to get some birthday shopping done, and also just wanted to enjoy the fair and see what was for sale.

“I just love crafts,” she said. “I’m excited to see what they’ve got here.”