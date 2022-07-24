🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Over a month after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene outside the Times Leader offices, the victim and her lawyer are asking for public assistance in identifying the perpetrator.

Sierra Lucas, 21, of Wilkes-Barre was assessed by paramedics onscene and then transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital as a precaution after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing East Market Street on the evening of June 14, according to a Wilkes-Barre City police report.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene that night, around 9:20 p.m., after Lucas called 911.

Surveillance footage taken from a Times Leader camera shows Lucas beginning to cross East Market Street heading north, pausing at first to let a car pass by, before proceeding into the roadway.

A truck enters the camera traveling south on Pennsylvania Avenue, making the left-hand turn onto East Market and striking Lucas.

The footage shows the truck stopping briefly before continuing onto East Market Street and leaving the scene. Lucas is able to get to her feet and walk over to the steps outside the front doors of the Times Leader to call 911.

The police report indicates that Lucas told the 911 dispatcher that she was okay, but scared after the incident. EMS checked her out on scene and had her taken to General Hospital for further evaluation.

The report said that Lucas was unable to remember anything about the driver or the vehicle that hit her.

On camera, the vehicle appears to be a grayish-colored, two-door truck.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, the driver, or anything else related to this incident, can call the Times Leader at 570-704-3949, or should contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.