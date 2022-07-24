🔊 Listen to this

Seven miners were killed and eight others injured from an explosion inside the Cooper vein of the Peach Orchard Mine in Parsons Borough on July 3, 1926.

Miners were removing pillars at the eastern end of the vein with machines resulting in an explosion and a cave-in of the mine’s roof 700 feet below the surface, reported the Wilkes-Barre Record July 5, 1926.

In the days that followed, surface cracks began to be noticed as one home at Wood and Espy streets dropped 15 feet.

The Glen Alden Coal Co., which owned the Peach Orchard Mine, dismissed the concerns.

Two weeks after the deadly explosion, July 17, 1926, another catastrophe occurred when a massive cave-in swallowed homes and endangered another 50 dwellings along Gore, Mill, Espy and Wood streets in Parsons.

Two residents of Gore Street, Roy Morgan and Ira Puterbaugh, were awakened at 3 a.m. by rumbling noises they described as thunder. When residents emerged from their homes in darkness, they did not know which way to run.

“Mr. Morgan said that the cave was attended by clouds of dust and that persons rushing outside hardly knew in what direction to go to safety because the light service had been cut off,” the Record reported July 19, 1926.

The initial cave-in swallowed three buildings and measured 300 feet wide and 200 feet long, and an estimated 60 to 100 feet deep.

Residents were forced to leave their homes, carrying as much possessions as they could.

“Two more dwellings, one on Wood Street occupied by John Corbett and family, and one on Gore Street, occupied by the family of James Gray, were endangered and in all probability will collapse,” the Record reported.

Those residents who were able to remove some furniture kept their belongings in church basements or nearby unaffected homes.

To make matters worse, a rain storm hit the area furthering the danger.

“The heavy rainfall late yesterday afternoon caused additional fissures to appear in the ground in front lawns and backyards of properties on Gore and Espy streets near Wood Street,” the Record reported.

The cave-in caused cracks in foundations of homes and in some cases, homes tilted and shifted. Steps became detached from front porches. Two rail lines of the Delaware & Hudson Railroad were compromised.

About 30,000 feet of lumber of the Scouton Lee Co. Lumber Yard fell into the mine cave when the earth gave way as employees at the lumber yard worked for hours saving lumber from adjacent sheds that threatened to fall.

In the ensuing days of the cave-in, workers attached cables to tilted houses and other buildings. Ten days after the earthen collapse, the home of Alexander Patterson on Wood Street followed the way of several other houses on July 27, 1926, the Wilkes-Barre Record reported July 28, 1928.

“The foundation walls of the building fell yesterday morning and the building leaned over on steel cables which had been fastened to the house to prevent it from falling while the hole was being filled. Shortly before 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon, the cables snapped and the house fell into the abyss,” the Record reported.

Workers from B.C. Coon Construction Co. of Kingston were tasked to fill in the mammoth hole hauling in coal waste rock, steel beams and old railroad gondolas.