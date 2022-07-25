🔊 Listen to this

The State Police Special Emergency Responce Team takes the subject of a standoff in Plymouth into custody Sunday evening.

The State Police Special Emergency Responce Team takes the subject of a standoff in Plymouth into custody Sunday evening.

Plymouth Police look through a closet in an apartment in Plymouth after a standoff Sunday night.

PLYMOUTH — A borough man faces a variety of charges after a standoff with police that began just after noon on Sunday and stretched into the evening hours at the New Street Apartments.

Multiple police departments, Pennsylvania State Police and the Special Emergency Response Team responded to the incident which began as a domestic dispute, according to police.

According to a criminal complaint:

Police responded to the New Street Apartments in Plymouth at 12:47 p.m. Sunday for the report of a male/female domestic dispute.

Prior to police arriving on the scene, it was learned that Junior Amos McKoy had “grabbed a black handgun and made comments that he was not afraid of the police.”

Upon arriving at the apartment complex, police were unable to make contact with the victim and received no response at the residence’s door so the call was cleared pending further investigation.

At approximately 1:22 p.m., the victim called police again, requesting an officer.

The victim told police that she was at the residence with her children when she asked McKoy for $1,ooo he was holding for her. McKoy became angry and slapped the victim across the face. The victim told McKoy that she was calling the police and he went into another room and returned with the handgun.

The victim said McKoy then held the gun to her head and said, “I will kill you and your kids and the police that show up.” The victim then called 911, observing McKoy putting on a bullet-proof vest while she was on the phone. She then fled the residence.

Police arrived at the scene and evacuated more than half of the two-story apartment units at the complex.

At about 8:35 p.m., witnesses observed more than a dozen armed officers entered the apartment and took the man into custody, bringing him to the ground in front of the apartment.

The arrest left glass from the unit’s front door shattered and the screen door mangled.

Following the arrest, multiple officers could be seen through the front window, examining closets and collecting evidence.

At about 9 p.m., the woman was allowed to reenter the apartment and officers could be heard informing her that the man would be charged.

Megan Kyles, a resident of the complex, said it had been a long day for residents who had been evacuated at about 1 p.m.

Kyles said officers had offered to transport the evacuated resident to the high school or to be assisted by the Red Cross, but most had declined.

Residents who did leave, she said, went to the homes of friends or family.

Kyles said initially residents were told only that they had to leave their apartments because of an emergency, but were later told that there was a man with a gun in an apartment, and they had been removed from their units due to safety concerns.

McKoy is facing with aggravated assault, unlawful body armor, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment charges.