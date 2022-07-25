🔊 Listen to this

NESCOPECK TWP. — State police at Hazleton reported Kenneth P. Weber, 72, of Wapwallopen, died as a result of a vehicle crash on River Road Friday morning.

Weber was traveling east on River Road when for unknown reasons he into oncoming traffic and struck a tree at about 9:42 a.m., state police reported.

State police said Weber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nescopeck Township Fire Department, Berwick Fire Department and Berwick Area Geisinger Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.