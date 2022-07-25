🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One man was allegedly caught carrying a loaded 9mm handgun while another was arrested following a short pursuit after both men fled the scene of gunfire Friday.

Wilkes-Barre police say they responded to shots fired on Hughes Street but later determined the gunfire occurred in the area of 12 Wall St. just after 1:30 p.m.

Trenton Ambrose, 20, of Loomis Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested when he was found by officers walking on Hazle Street. Police allege Ambrose was carrying a 9mm handgun with a round in its chamber and three rounds in the extended magazine.

Curtis Kevin Chandler, 20, of Wall St., was arrested during a traffic stop on Beech Street.

According to the criminal complaints:

Officers responded to shots fired and learned one man, Chandler, fled the scene in a black vehicle spotted in the area of Blackman and South Main streets.

Chandler failed to stop and turned traveling the wrong direction on Beech Street causing pedestrians and motorists to take evasive action. Chandler continued to drive for two to three blocks until he stopped and was taken into custody at Beech and Andover streets, the complaints say.

Police in the complaints say a AK-15 style rifle loaded with a round in its chamber and 12 rounds in its magazine was inside Chandler’s vehicle. The rifle was reported stolen to Ashley police on May 27, police said.

A bag of suspected marijuana, a rifle scope and a 6mm prop gun were also found in Chandler’s vehicle, the complaints say.

As officers were at the scene of the shooting on Wall Street, they were allegedly told Ambrose discharged rounds at Chandler striking a rear windshield of a vehicle causing Chandler to flee in his vehicle.

A witness told officers one of the alleged participants, Ambrose, fled the scene on foot and was walking on Hazle Street where he was arrested.

A 9mm handgun Ambrose was carrying was reported stolen to Wilkes-Barre police on April 6, the complaints say.

Police in the complaints say surveillance cameras recorded Ambrose lurking near a residence on Wall Street prior to the shooting.

Ambrose was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, and one count each of propel missles into occupied vehicle, firearms not to be carried without a license and receiving stolen property.

Chandler was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and three traffic violations.

Ambrose and Chandler were arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. of Wright Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $125,000 and $75,000 bail, respectively.