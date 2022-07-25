🔊 Listen to this

JENKINS TWP. — Two men from Bucks County removed a Lehighton man from his burning vehicle after it crashed into a tree on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, state police at Pocono reported.

State police in a news release reported Michael Walowy and George Hockins were traveling together when they stopped to provide assistance to a vehicle, operated by John Bekas, of Lehighton, that crashed at about 12:14 p.m.

Bekas was traveling southbound when he suffered a medical condition causing him to lose control of his Mazda CX5 that left the roadway up an embankment where he struck a tree, state police said.

After impacting with the tree, Bekas’ vehicle caught fire.

Walowy and Hockins stopped and removed Bekas from his burning vehicle, state police said.

Bekas was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.