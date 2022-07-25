🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Maybe a state parolee has something against vehicle service stations.

Gerald Wolfe, 41, of Robert Street, Nanticoke, was arraigned Monday on charges by Kingston police alleging he burglarized Valvoline Oil Change on Wyoming Avenue on July 16.

Wolfe has been jailed since his arrest by Edwardsville police on similar allegations he ransacked Cole Muffler on Wyoming Avenue, about 100 yards from the oil change business.

Wolfe is on state parole having been released from state prison after serving nearly seven years in state prison for two burglaries in Kingston and Edwardsville in the early 2010s, court records say.

Kingston police in court records say surveillance cameras at Valvoline Oil recorded a man, identified as Wolfe, carrying a bag of tools attempting to force open a soda machine at 1:29 a.m. July 16. When he was unsuccessful, Wolfe allegedly forced open a panel on a garage door and entered the oil change business, unsuccessfully attempting to open a cash register and a safe.

Wolfe climbs out the broken garage door, retrieves a tool from his bag and reenters the office where he successfully opens the cash register stealing $17, court records say.

Edwardsville police allege Wolfe smashed a window at Cole Muffler and stole nearly $250 from a cash register at about 1:47 a.m. July 16.

Wolfe is facing separate counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft related to the two incidents. He remains jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $45,000 total bail.

Court records say Wolfe on June 9, 2015, was sentenced by Judge Tina Polachek Gartley to seven to 14 years in state prison for stealing jewelry during a burglary of a home on Pugh Street in Edwardsville, and attempted to pawn jewelry stolen during a burglary of a Swallow Street, Edwardsville, residence.

Wolfe was released on state parole Sept. 19, 2021.