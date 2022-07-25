🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Kurt Myers, PennDOT’s Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicles Services, in an effort to help provide its customers with improved service and increased convenience, Monday announced that customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address online from the comfort of their home.

“This new online service is an added convenience for customers who need accessible parking,” Myers said. “The commonwealth also benefits from savings from costs associated with mailing products and notices that a product has been renewed.”

The initiative, part of PennDOT’s efforts to modernize its operations, cuts down on wait times for customers by eliminating the mail-in process and subsequent processing of paperwork.

Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.

“Making this service available online is a positive move for all Pennsylvanians who seek a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard,” said Lisa Biggica of UniqueSource Products & Services. “It is vital that this important accessibility service is itself, easily accessible and convenient to obtain. It just makes sense for the more than two million Pennsylvanian adults living with a disability.”

To renew a placard online, or to obtain additional information on services provided, including how to obtain a placard, visit the Person with Disabilities Information page on the Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Placard holders will continue to receive a renewal form by mail approximately 60 days prior to their expiration.

Customers may obtain a variety of other driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using online services.

