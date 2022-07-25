🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gear and equipment donated by the city to aid firefighters in Ukraine arrived in the war ravaged country and was put to use.

Wilkes-Barre recently provided a photo of members of a Ukrainian fire company wearing some of the bunker gear and yellow helmets.

Although no longer usable by the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department the gear and equipment was welcomed in the Eastern European country that was invaded by Russia earlier this year.

In April, City Council approved the donation of 13 self-contained breathing apparatuses, 60 self-contained breathing apparatus air cylinders, three sets of fire turnout gear and 12 fire helmets.

The following month, City Council also approved the donation of 17,000 3M Cool Flow 8511 N95 masks to the Ukraine. The dust masks had been donated to Wilkes-Barre and could not be used by first responders and employees as personal protection against COVID-19.

Mayor George Brown said the city used a local contact to ship the two sets of donations to Ukraine.