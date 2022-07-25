🔊 Listen to this

Simon K. Ratliff has been named the new chief executive officer of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital effective Sept. 1.

Ratliff has more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as president and CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia.

In this role, he has been responsible for a 300-bed facility that annually cares for nearly 13,000 inpatients and treats more than 50,000 patients in its emergency room. Prior to this, he held executive leadership positions at hospitals in West Virginia, Arizona and Kentucky where he developed collaborative relationships with physicians and advanced employee and patient satisfaction.

“We are excited to welcome Simon to the Commonwealth Health team. His extensive experience in healthcare leadership and strong strategic vision will serve our hospital and community well,” stated Katie Lambert, chair of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Board of Directors.

Ratliff has earned the Certified Professional in Patient Safety credential, which is the highest level offered by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“I have a deep respect for the high quality care and the culture that the team of skilled and dedicated professionals at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital has built over their 150 years of service to the community. I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we evolve to support the future needs of the community,” stated Ratliff.

Ratliff earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Midway University in Midway, Kentucky, and a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management from Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Kentucky.