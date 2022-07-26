🔊 Listen to this

UNION TWP. — State police at Shickshinny reported 60 HQD Vape pens valued at $2,000 and two 12 packs of twisted tea were stolen during a burglary at Country Side Quick Mart on Hunlock-Harveyville Road.

State police said the burglar entered the store by shooting out a window with a 9mm handgun at about 1:15 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.