NANTICOKE — It was easier for Jim and Lisa Swanberry to put in a new pool than get a refund on the deposit for one they said was never delivered.

The husband and wife from Nanticoke went to court and prevailed with a judgment against Michael Calore and Superior Pools & Spa, ordering him to refund them $1,500 refund plus additional costs they incurred in the civil case.

Calore has not paid, and said Tuesday that the amended order signed by Luzerne County Judge Lesa Gelb on May 13 was not final.

“This is a simple contract dispute,” Calore said.

It’s been anything but simple for the Swanberrys.

Each step of the way has been a challenge, from the complaint filed on March 18, 2021 at the magistrate level, to Calore’s appeal of the judgment against him that sent it to county court, and the May 9 order mistakenly finding in favor of Calore after the case went to arbitration.

“What’s terrible about it is it’s such a process. My wife basically almost got a law degree at this point because no lawyer wants to touch it for what little amount of money it is,” Jim Swanberry said.

“And a lot of people won’t hire a lawyer, so they just quit,” said Lisa Swanberry who pursued the case on her own “pro se.”

The couple didn’t and they’re still trying to figure out how to have the judgment enforced despite Calore’s assertion they breached the contract instead of him.

The case stemmed from the couple’s meeting with Calore at his store on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township in February and March of last year in search of a new pool. They wanted to purchase a pool to replace the one they’ve had for 23 years and had a tight deadline to install it and purchase wood for the deck around it. They said other local stores did not have any available, except for Calore who assured them he had six pools in the warehouse and they could pick up one on March 13, 2021. Jim Swanberry put down a $1,500 deposit on March 6, 2021, almost half the total cost of $3,135.

But they said Calore called Lisa Swanberry on March 9, 2021 alerting her there was a problem at the warehouse and the pool would not be there by the agreed date. He also told her he would be out of town and would call when he returned, she said.

Not hearing back, Jim Swanberry said he called Calore on March 15, 2021 asking for a refund and was told to come to the store and get it. When they arrived Calore refused to give them the refund and called the police, the couple said. They returned on March 17 and again Calore refused to refund the money, they said.

In a counterclaim filed last year, Calore disputed the Swanberrys’ account, describing Lisa Swanberry’s conduct as “hostile” and saying no delivery date was promised. Calore said the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the supply chain and made the delivery of the pool “on the date she first expected impossible and/or impracticable.”

The Swanberrys said Calore never attended any of the court proceedings and also acted as his own attorney. In a phone call with the parties the judge asked them to try to resolve the matter on their own. Calore offered to refund a third of the deposit, but Lisa Swanberry said she refused.

On Feb. 9 of this year, the day before the case was to go to arbitration, Calore said he had contracted COVID-19 and asked for a continuance. It was rescheduled to May 5.

“I went to court. He did not show up again,” Lisa Swanberry said. The arbitration panel of three attorneys ruled in her favor. She said she asked whether Calore could appeal and was informed he could unless a judge issues a ruling. “I said, ‘Well then, get me a judge,’” she said.

By then it had been more than a year of court proceedings and filings and the Swanberrys had installed a pool purchased from Olympic Pools & Spas.

“Other people would give up probably,” Lisa Swanberry said.

“We’re not those people,” Jim Swanberry added.

