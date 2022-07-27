🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city Health Department Wednesday said a rabid cat was found near Crescent Avenue.

Anyone with a bite or other significant human exposure to the saliva or central nervous system fluid from the cat found Tuesday should contact the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department at 570-208-4268.

The Health Department advised anyone with a pet that has been injured by the cat should contact their veterinarian for advice about protecting their family.

The Health Department further advised:

• Make sure that pets such as dogs, cats and, ferrets that can be vaccinated are vaccinated against rabies since other animals in the area may develop rabies.

• Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals, especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks.

• Touching or handling a potentially rabid animal or another animal or inanimate object that has had contact with a rabid animal does not constitute an exposure, unless wet saliva or central nervous system fluid tissue may have entered a fresh, open wound or had contact with a mucous membrane.

— Times Leader