WILKES-BARRE — The city Health Department Wednesday said a rabid cat was found near Crescent Avenue.
Anyone with a bite or other significant human exposure to the saliva or central nervous system fluid from the cat found Tuesday should contact the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department at 570-208-4268.
The Health Department advised anyone with a pet that has been injured by the cat should contact their veterinarian for advice about protecting their family.
The Health Department further advised:
• Make sure that pets such as dogs, cats and, ferrets that can be vaccinated are vaccinated against rabies since other animals in the area may develop rabies.
• Avoid contact with all wild or stray animals, especially bats, raccoons, foxes and skunks.
• Touching or handling a potentially rabid animal or another animal or inanimate object that has had contact with a rabid animal does not constitute an exposure, unless wet saliva or central nervous system fluid tissue may have entered a fresh, open wound or had contact with a mucous membrane.
— Times Leader