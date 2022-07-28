Federal program encourages small businesses to enter global export market

WILKES-BARRE — In his role as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets, Arun Venkataraman focuses on business abroad, but Wednesday he shifted his attention to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Venkataraman, who also serves as Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service, visited Wilkes University to promote a federal initiative to increase exports for small businesses.

Almost a week after President Joe Biden contracted COVID-19 and canceled a stop at the school, it hosted the U.S. Department of Commerce official who began the national tour of the agency’s “Building Bridges to Global Markets” program. The next stops were in Baltimore, Md., Jackson, Miss., Houston, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio.

“These events are designed to ensure that all companies, especially small companies from under-served communities that are not located in major metropolitan centers like New York or Philadelphia, have everything they need to increase export sales, to save and create jobs right back here in Wilkes-Barre and greater Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Venkataraman said told the audience of approximately 50 people.

The region reported exports worth $1.3 billion in 2020 and Venkataraman encouraged small businesses to join and increase the total. “I also want you to know that small business are not left out of exporting opportunities,” he said, adding in 2019, 88% of Pennsylvania exporters were small- to medium-sized businesses.

“So if you think you’re too small to export, there’s plenty of evidence to the contrary,” Venkataraman said. He offered the success of Inert Products LLC of Scranton as proof.

The company that provides simulated explosives and demolition devices to law enforcement, the military and government agencies for training against terrorist threats, received an export achievement certificate.

Building on its expansion into Singapore, the company is working with the department to increase sales in Europe.

Inert Products, along with other U.S. companies, has been assisting Ukraine with defending itself against the aggressor Russia, which invaded its neighbor earlier this year. “With the support of the Commercial Service and working through the U.S. Department of Defense, Inert Products recently stepped up to provide critical training to Ukraine’s military,” Venkataraman said.

The company’s Executive Vice President Dean Klipple told the audience it can be “a very daunting task” for a small business working in the international marketplace.

Klipple said the company founded in 2007 started small with in-house teams to identify business opportunities and benefited from working with the International Trade Association to navigate through numerous regulations. He urged the business people attending the event to take advantage of the expertise being offered.

“But looking across this room right now, you made a very good first step. This is the place to be. These are the people you need to speak to,” Klipple said.

Mayor George Brown offered a brief state of the city update, saying Wilkes-Barre is seeing $100 million in new investments, not counting the two hotels planned for downtown.

“So, we’re doing a lot of things. I want to make Wilkes-Barre city the entrepreneur capital of Pennsylvania,” Brown said.

People from New York and New Jersey have visited, inquired about available properties and purchased them, Brown said.

Brown unveiled a new video to attract people to Wilkes-Barre and introduced a new logo too.

“We’re going to be promoting this city unbelievably,” Brown said.

