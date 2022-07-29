‘They’re not unable to pay. The project isn’t stalled,’ lawyer states

A notice from the Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau was attached to barricade at the site of the hotel Sphere International LLC on South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre stating the property could be sold if the developer failed to pay back taxes by a July 1, 2023 deadline.

WILKES-BARRE — The developer of the hotel project on South Main Street intends to pay the back taxes owed on the site pending the closing on construction financing, an attorney for Sphere International LLC said.

Notices from the Luzerne County Tax Claim Bureau taped to plastic barriers at the site warned two of the seven parcels would be sold without the owner’s consent if the $18,491 in total taxes were not paid by July 1, 2023, but attorney Drew McLaughlin said the outstanding debts would be satisfied on time. The total owed is $42,482, according to the Tax Claim Bureau.

McLaughlin, of Elliott Greenleaf’s Wilkes-Barre office, said construction should be completed in 12 to 18 months and no later than 24 months.

At the time of the groundbreaking on May 14, 2021, Hitesh Patel, one of the owners of Flemington, N.J.-based Sphere International, expected the $8 million hotel project to be completed sometime this summer.

There are still a number of things that have to be put in place before construction begins, McLaughlin said. The developer is near closing on financing for the project and there will be adequate funding available to pay the taxes, he said.

“They’re not unable to pay. The project isn’t stalled,” McLaughlin said.

In late 2015 Sphere International initially proposed a 10-story mixed-use development that included a hotel at the corner of South Main and West Northampton streets. The project has been scaled down to a five-story, 102-room Avid Hotel al plans, mainly due to the developer not being able to reach a deal to purchase the Place 1 at the Hollywood building in the middle of the site.

Sphere International was sued by Barbara Coffee, the owner of the Place at the Hollywood building, for alleged property damage sustained during the demolition of the former Frank Clark Jeweler building next to hers.

