Learn the tools of the superhero trade from your favorite masked and caped crime fighters at the Times Leader Media Group and the Beaumont Inn’s first-ever “Superhero Sunday” Superhero Training and First Responders Lunch.

Scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Beaumont Inn, 4437 Route 309, Dallas Township, Superhero Sunday will provide children with the chance to meet their favorite heroes, spend time with police and firefighters from the Back Mountain and — most importantly — train with the superheroes so that, when the time comes, children will be able to pick up the mantle and become heroes themselves.

“We are so excited to partner once again with the Beaumont Inn on another fantastic community event,” said Times Leader Publisher Kerry Miscavage. “Superhero Sunday will give the community a chance to meet their favorite superheroes while also getting to know some of the heroes we have right here in the Back Mountain, our police and firefighters.”

Aside from a squad of superhero favorites straight off the big screen, this event will also provide children with the opportunity to meet a handful of heroes who work a bit closer to home — first responders from the Kunkle Fire Department and the Dallas Township Police Department will be on hand to show off their vehicles and equipment, while also providing children with a few safety tips and information about their departments.

“We try to teach them how to be safe in their homes, and we also teach them about becoming junior firefighters,” said Kunkle Fire Chief Jack Dodson. “I think it’s very crucial to learn.”

Police Chief Doug Higgins pointed out that his department would likely be sending one of the squad’s two school resource officers to Superhero Sunday, to educate children on how to be safe when using social media.

Both the fire and police departments will also be holding their annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening, another event aimed at educating children about the work that first responders do, while also showing them a fun time.

“Getting into the community has become priority number one,” Higgins said. “We’ve come a long way, and my goal is to get out even more.”

Attendees at Superhero Sunday will get a chance to check out a Kunkle fire truck and police vehicles from Dallas Township, as well.

This event also features a photobooth for the young heroes-in-training, as well as a lunch fit for the superheroes in the making.

Tickets to Superhero Sunday are on sale now at https://www.timesleader.com/superhero, at a $40 price for each attendee. The event will fun from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18. Tickets have already begun to sell fast, so anyone interested is encourgage to purchase their tickets as soon as possible.

Just like with the Times Leader Media Group and Beaumont Inn’s annual Princess Party events, the option is also available to purchase a $40 sponsor ticket for a child from the McGlynn Center.

These sponsor tickets allow for the Center, serving the vulnerable children of Wilkes-Barre at no cost since 1988, to send a child to Superhero Sunday, providing them with a chance to meet their favorite heroes, too.