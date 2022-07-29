🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze that forced the evacuation of the Sherman Hills high-rise apartment building Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the eight-story high rise at about 7:30 a.m. finding the fourth floor filled with smoke. A fire was located inside an apartment on the fourth floor that was knocked down at about 7:41 a.m.

Residents evacuated the building, some wearing pajamas and carrying pets.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters cleared the scene just after 8:30 a.m.