🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Thirty cow calves and a goat were seized from a Hunlock Township property where multiple dead calves were discovered this week, according to the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Humane officers responded to assist state police for a possible animal cruelty complaint involving livestock living in unsanitary conditions on Wednesday.

When humane officers arrived, they discovered multiple dead calves and those surviving living in unsanitary conditions, according to a SPCA news release.

The calves were unhealthy with many in desperate need of veterinary care.

A search warrant was executed at the property Thursday when humane officers and volunteers with the local 4H club removed 30 calves and a goat, the news release says.

The investigation is ongoing as the SPCA credited the local 4H club and Hillside Farms in Kingston Township for their assistance and support.

The SPCA has scheduled a news conference later today about the seizure of calves and goat.