WILKES-BARRE — At Friday’s “Helping Kids Thrive Drive,” Bill Jones, President and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, said he and the agency are “incredibly grateful” for all donations received.

United Way of Wyoming Valley held a drive to help at-risk children meet their basic hygiene and school supply needs. Local businesses and community supporters arrived to drop off donations at the United Way headquarters on Friday.

“We are incredibly grateful for these donations,” Jones said. “By meeting children’s basic needs, we are improving their well-being and self-esteem. These insecurities are very real and can make it extremely difficult for students to focus on their studies and remain in school. Through our partnerships with schools, these items will go to the most vulnerable students in our community and will make a difference in their daily lives.”

Jones said United Way of Wyoming Valley has been actively engaged in addressing the needs of school-aged students to support school attendance and encourage early-grade success.

Jones said that the Helping Kids Thrive Drive is in its second year and the in-kind donations will help stock 21 Nurse’s Pantries at seven local school districts funded by the United Way.

The Nurse’s Pantry is an in-school resource for at-risk students that provides health and hygiene items at no cost to children in need.

“The United Way has helped our students tremendously,” said Margo Serafini, Principal of Kistler Elementary School. “All students should have access to basic necessities. Often, students who do not have access to health and hygiene items or school supplies are embarrassed to go to school. Being able to meet these needs give students the confidence to come to school and succeed.”

