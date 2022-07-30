🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Friday issued an advisory to motorists that the Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound on Sunday, July 31, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m., between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County.

The closure is necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely erect overhead bridge beams.

The bridge, which carries Cassel Road over the Turnpike, crosses I-476 at milepost A45.95 in Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas to assist drivers.

Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours.

Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.

Northbound detour

Exit at the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44.

Take State Route 663 north to State Route 309 north to Interstate 78 west, then to State Route 309 north.

Follow to U.S. Route 22 west or Tilghman Street west.

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56.

