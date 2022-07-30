Federal funding will be used to support infrastructure, flood protection and economic growth

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this week announced the inclusion of $8 million in community project funding for 10 projects around Northeastern Pennsylvania in the Senate Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Appropriations bills.

Casey, D-Scranton, said he advocated for each of the projects to be included in the appropriations subcommittee bills. FY2022 marked the first time in a decade that Congress sent federal dollars directly to community projects across the nation.

“I am proud to advance this vital funding for projects that will invest in economic development, flood protection and sustainability. Communities across Northeastern Pennsylvania will benefit from these investments, from economic growth to cleaner water,” Casey said. “As the Senate advances these spending bills, I will fight to ensure the federal government invests in our Commonwealth.”

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released the 12 subcommittee bills today. The bills will have to be passed in the Senate and then will enter a period of review with appropriations bills from the House of Representatives.

Once both the Senate and House agree to legislative text, they will be sent to the President for his signature and enactment into law.

• Scranton Lackawanna Industrial Building Company, $777,000

The Lackawanna County United Entrepreneurship Project will establish a regional entrepreneurial enterprise in northeastern Pennsylvania. Resources will include multiple specialized spaces to help grow startups in the region including laboratory, innovation, and incubation space.

The funding will also assist with building reconfigurations and upgrades to various components of the facilities.

• United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA, $1 million

To support the renovation of a former bank building in South Scranton to transform it into a vibrant Business Support and Welcoming Center.

This space will serve as a hub for workforce development programming, business networking, co-working space for telecommuters, a venue for the expansion of a year-round farmers market and a central entry point for new immigrants and refugees.

• Special Olympics Pennsylvania, $500,000

To support health and sport clinics, expand opportunities for athletes to return to in-person activities and address health disparities experienced by both children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

• Borough of West Pittston, $1.5 million

Borough of West Pittston to use on a levee project that will provide flood protection to over 900 homes and businesses.

• Luzerne County Transportation Authority, $625,000

Will fund the purchase and installation of rooftop mounted solar panels and supporting solar power equipment for the Luzerne County Transportation Authority’s new transit facility in Kingston.

• Mikayla’s Voice, $250,000

Will be used to scale up a program and support additional children and youth with and without disabilities to be taught the concepts of Social Emotional Learning across an additional 16 schools.

• Ashland Area Municipal Authority, $416,000

Will replace a vulnerable waterline prone to leaks and breaks that runs beneath a critical roadway that serves as an access point to local public schools. It will also prevent water loss and lower the currently significant costs of frequent repairs.

• Regional Engagement Center, $1 million

Will help build an inter-generational community life center in Selinsgrove, in rural Snyder County. This facility will bring together residents of all ages, offering services to improve quality of life, create economic opportunities, boost physical health and create a stronger sense of community.

• The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, $1.68 million

Will construct a new child care center in Lewisburg, addressing the desperate and growing demand for access to high quality, affordable child care in the region.

• Wyoming County, $325,000

Will prevent contamination of local waterways by separating stormwater currently collected from the Wyoming County Correctional Facility and the Tunkhannock Borough streets and redirecting it to a separate stormwater collection system.

