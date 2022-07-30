🔊 Listen to this

The crowd at Millennium Circle waits for Cabinet to take the stage, excited for an evening of dancing.

WILKES-BARRE — The third and final show in this year’s Rockin’ the River all-ages free concert series did not disappoint as a capacity crowd descended on Millennium Circle for an evening of music on the banks of the Susquehanna River.

Friday night’s lineup featured opening act and local documentarian/filmmaker, Jordan Ramirez, followed by Southside Five, Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension, and headlined by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s own, the mighty Cabinet.

Labeled as a ‘jamgrass’ band, Cabinet’s sound is reminiscent of the Grateful Dead, with late front-man Jerry Garcia’s roots in bluegrass, complete with mandolin, banjo, and upright bass and hearkens back to earlier, old-time bluegrass music à la Flatt & Scruggs and Bill Monroe. Given the amount of tie-dye in the crowd, and the happy smiling faces awaiting a good time with great tunes, it’s safe to say that Cabinet draws a crowd of the dulcet, easygoing kind.

In fact, by the time Visit Luzerne County Executive Director Alan K. Stout took to the stage around 8 p.m. for the final time this season to give thanks and introduce the headliners, the raucous applause he drew from the crowd was still mellow and friendly as folks eagerly awaited the show.

“This is the our last show of the season,” Stout said. “I want to thank everybody for coming out. It’s just been a great summer.” He then took time to thank all of the sponsors, and of course, the crowd. Stout also wanted to thank Will Beekman, formerly of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts and also of the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino. Stout and Beekman work together to book the acts for Rockin’ the River, and they knew they had nailed an incredible headliner when they booked Cabinet some three months ago.

Dancing commenced quickly amongst the young and the old after Cabinet casually strolled onto the riverfront stage and took part in some playful banter with the crowd.

Given this year’s immense amount of talent over the last three weeks, the local vendors, and the thousands of people — both local and from afar — it’s safe to say that Rockin’ the River 2022 has been a smash success, and a wonderful way to celebrate life after an uncertain few years. No matter where the bands hail from, or how far someone may have traveled to catch a free show on the Susquehanna, Rockin’ the River certainly belongs to downtown Wilkes-Barre.