WILKES-BARRE — The new video and logo promoting the city should be ready for prime time soon, Mayor George Brown said Friday.

Earlier this week people attending a trade seminar at Wilkes University, where Brown spoke, got a sneak peek. The one-minute video still needs to be fine-tuned before it’s released.

“We’re going to roll out both the new video and new logo very, very shortly,” Brown said.

But don’t worry, the promotions are designed to create a buzz for business and the city will retain its familiar beehive logo.

“The video was made to promote people investing in the city,” Brown said.

The one-minute spot was created by Coal Creative and took between six and nine months to make in order to include seasonal segments, Brown said. The plan is to use it as an advertisement on cable TV, social media and YouTube.

Brown said the cost was under the $20,000 limit that would require him to go to City Council for approval of the expense. ” I did share it with them,” he said.

The video offers an invitation to come to the city, where opportunity can be found in its schools, offices and community.

“Nearly 50,000 people call the city of Wilkes-Barre home. That’s 50,000 seats at the table, 50,000 unique voices contributing to the conversation. And there’s room to grow, room for culture, room for business, room for education, room for families, room for adventure, room for you,” the narrator says.

The city officially lists its population at 40,569 but Brown said it’s much higher, based on the amount of garbage and recyclables collected weekly by the Department of Public Works.

“There’s a lot of people that did not sign up for the (2020) census,” Brown said.

