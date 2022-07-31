5K set for Wilkes U. homecoming in memory of USAF Major Candice Adams Ismirle

Candice Adams and Ryan Ismerle, an F-15 pilot. The two would be married in 2012, and welcome their twin sons, Rafe and Ryder, into the world in November 2015.

WILKES-BARRE — Though she passed in 2016 after a valiant and graceful battle with triple negative breast cancer, wife, mother, Wilkes University alumna, and United States Air Force Major Candice Adams Ismirle remains an inspiration to ROTC students at Wilkes, and people the world over.

One recent Wilkes ROTC graduate, Kameron Wenk, felt compelled to do his part to share her legacy beyond the halls of higher education, to the streets of Wilkes-Barre, establishing the first annual Kisses to Cancer 5K, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, to coincide with the university’s homecoming.

Wenk, 23, originally of Gettysburg, graduated this past May, earning his commission. He currently serves his country as Second Lieutenant at Joint Base San Antonio – Randolph as a drone pilot.

“I started college and AFROTC in 2017, the year after she passed. Her ABU’s (Airman Battle Uniforms) were hung up in the lounge and that’s really where I first learned of her story,” Wenk said. “I knew early on that I wanted to serve but I wasn’t sure of my ‘why.’ I had contacted her husband, Ryan Ismirle, my sophomore year when I had wanted to include an article about Candice in our Detachment’s Newsletter/Magazine. After really exploring her story, I found the reason I wanted to serve.”

Wenk explained that before he graduated and started his career in the military, he wanted to do something to get Adams’ story out. While working with his mentor, retired Lt. Col. Mark Caster, a 32-year Air Force veteran, Wenk was introduced to the Wilkes Veterans Council, who helped get the idea off the ground. Ultimately, the path led to Mary Simmons and the Wilkes University Alumni Association, who got the 5K incorporated into homecoming.

“I met with Candice’s mom, dad, and brother multiple times over the past few months. I filled in more gaps of her life. I feel like part of their family and that solidified my purpose. I know I am making the right decision to serve,” Wenk said. “Candice is one hell of an inspiration and her story should be known by more, to continue to inspire.”

‘I am not your victim.’

Candice Adams was born into a military family. Her father, retired Sgt. Major Michael A. Adams did his time, and her brother, Michael A. Adams II, also a Major, is currently serving with the Air Force in Quatar.

Candice began her studies at Wilkes in 1999, graduating in 2003 with a degree in communications and commissioning into the Air Force as a public affairs officer after completing ROTC.

Through her years in service, from Oklahoma, Alaska, the Pentagon, Candice earned numerous honors and was given many awards, such as Air Force Material Command’s Company Grade Officer of the Year, Headquarters Alaska Command (ALOM) Company Grade Officer of the Year twice, and, according to a biography written by her friend Brooke Chronister, Candice was the driving force behind her unit earning the Brig. General Harry Dalton Award for Public Affairs Excellence, among others accolades.

She met her future husband, Ryan Ismerle, an F-15 pilot, in 2008. She still had time in Alaska, and he went off to Europe, and then Afghanistan. While Ismerle was serving in the Middle East, Candice was known to hop on supply flights, just to spend a few hours with Ryan, a feat that was made easier when she transferred to Fort Meade in Maryland. Ismerle proposed during a romantic getaway to Venice in 2010. Later that month, in October, Candice would be diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

According to breastcancer.org, triple-negative breast cancer is invasive breast cancer that is estrogen receptor-negative, progesterone receptor-negative, and HER2-negative.

“This means the cancer cells don’t have receptors for the hormones estrogen or progesterone and don’t make too much of the HER2 protein. So triple-negative breast cancers don’t respond to hormonal therapy medicines or the medicines that target the HER2 protein,” the site states.

So triple-negative breast cancer is usually more aggressive, harder to treat, and more likely to come back (recur) than cancers that are hormone receptor-positive or HER2-positive.

After the requisite chemotherapy, Candice was declared cancer-free in 2012. The two were married that year, on June 2.

Candice’s cancer returned more aggressively in 2013, and led to her medical retirement in 2015.

With the help of a surrogate, as Candice had some eggs preserved before her chemo treatments, she and Ryan welcomed twin boys, Rafe and Ryder, to the world in November 2015.

Candice passed away in February 2016 — not a victim of cancer, but as a woman who stood defiant in the face of adversity, instead countering the disease with steadfastness and love. She was honored with a missing man flyover at her funeral in Arlington National Cemetery. In April 2016, Wilkes University’s ROTC lounge was dedicated to Candice, with her parents in attendance, while her husband watched via livestream.

Candice’s parents, Sandra and Michael, spoke fondly of their daughter, their son-in-law and their grandchildren. Ismirle retired from the Air Force last year and moved to Michigan. Sandra and Mike followed, and live a short distance away. Sandra shared that before Ismirle’s retirement, they had the traditional final flight. “The boys,” she said, speaking of her grandsons, “of course were baptized Catholic. They had St. Christopher medals they got for their seventh birthday from us … and we had Ryan take those and fly those on his last flight. And my son-in-law, he said to me, ‘well, why?’ And I said, ‘Because you’ll be the closest to Candice and God. And then these medals will be worn around the boys’ necks.’”

Her father shared stories of waiting to pick Candice up from chemo. One day in particular, she was later than usual getting out to the car.

“We knew there was a young man there. A 21-year-old and his father were there and it was his first day coming in for chemo. You could tell they were both shaken. And she (Candice) reached out to the young man just to tell him things would be alright. Then she turned around and went and found his father and made sure he had not only her number, but mine as well. It was one of those tougher days, one of those nine-, ten-hour days in the chemo room and she still apologized to me after that (for being late),” he said.

Another day, as her mother described, during her five years of fighting hard, she met a double-amputee in the elevator. Candice refused a wheelchair, instead walking on her own after having a double mastectomy. The man in the elevator asked Candice what she was going through, and she laughed it off, saying, ‘Oh don’t worry, sir. It’s just breasts. I’ll have them back on next year when I get married!” Candice instead wanted to hear the man’s story and offer her concern for his pregnant wife. “And it just awed me every time she would do that,” Sandra said.

When asked what it meant, that almost 20 years after Candice’s graduation, students and future service members alike at Wilkes are still inspired by his daughter, Mike chuckled and said, “That’s Candice.” He also shared a story of visiting Candice at Arlington, and finding a challenge coin — a form a military status and recognition — on her stone as a sure sign of respect.

Her mother explained that Candice would write letters to her cancer. One such letter read like this: “You’re serious, nothing to take lightly, and I respect the gravity of you because you take life, but I choose to minimize you because you were never going to take mine … It’s important you know that I am not your victim. I choose to celebrate life, rather than simply survive it. Love, Candice.”

Race details

In keeping with military custom, Wenk explained that the race will commence at 0900 — that’s 9 a.m. for those not familiar with military time — down the “main stretch of Wilkes University at the Ron & Rhea Simms Center on South Main. From there, runners will head down through Wilkes’ campus and to the left towards the Henry Student Center on West South St., continuing onto the levee sidewalks and towards the Market Street Bridge, where the first mile will be complete. Then, the path leads to and through Nesbitt Park, and over the North Street Bridge (Veterans Memorial), marking mile two. After that, it’s back onto the levee behind the courthouse and back onto Wilkes’ campus via East Northampton. The campus flag pole marks mile three, where runners then head back to where they began.

All proceeds from the race will be divided among the VALOR Clinic Foundation in order to give back to veterans in NEPA, the Wilkes University Gold Bar which provides funds to develop future Air Force officers in Detachment 752, and the Relay for Life/fight against cancer with a fund in Candice’s name.

Though it is a Wilkes University event, the race is open to the public and all ages. Registration is free for children aged five and under, $20 for children between six and 12, and $30 for all other participants. All runners will receive a Major Candice Adams Ismirle short-sleeve shirt and a swag bag with promotional materials and gifts. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female runners, and top performers from each age group.

“If we can inspire just one person then it will have been a success,” Wenk said of the race. “The goal is to continue year after year, but it will take other people who feel the same way I do about her story.”

For those who would like to register, visit wilkes.edu/homecoming and click “Register”. Follow the steps until you get passed the guest registration page. From there, you can navigate to the Kisses to Cancer 5K registration, as well as any other events you may want to register for, but it is not required. Students, alums, and the public are welcome. Registration is open until Sept. 28.