🔊 Listen to this

Ralph Caputo, 62, of Taylor ties a Poker Run T-shirt to his handle bars before the start of the Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Department Poker Run on Saturday.

SLOCUM TWP. — A “poker run” here Saturday brought nearly 100 motorcyclists out to raise money for the township’s fire and ambulance department, while hoping that lady luck smiled on them.

The two-hour ride found participants stopping at five different stations along the route, for a playing card. When they completed the run, the biker with the top best five-card poker hand won a monetary prize.

But participants said that should they win, they anticipated donating the money to the cause.

Joe Jenkins, who just moved back to Wilkes-Barre from Texas, said he hadn’t been on his motorcycle in two weeks, because he was working on his house. Although Saturday’s temperatures hovered around 90 degrees, Jenkins was undeterred.

“It’s never too hot,” he said. “I’ve just been too busy.”

Jenkins was looking forward to a bike show to be held at the conclusion of the run.

Brian Larkin, of Plymouth, said he had the weekend off, and felt like it was a great way to spend a Saturday. “It’s a nice long route,” he said. “It’s hot, but once you get riding, it’s not bad.”

Helen Howe of Shavertown, said that her and her husband Brian find motorcycle runs on facebook. “We always ride for a cause,” she said.

Organizer Walter Kubilus said all the money raised would be donated to Slocum Township fire and ambulance, to spend as they would. He pointed out the increasing costs of such necessities as fuel, equipment and training. Kubilis said the event, in its second year, was again blessed with a good turnout and good weather. Ted Wiatrowski, also an organizer, said many of the riders also served in firefighters and EMS, and were more than happy to spend time on their bikes raising money for a cause which often struggles for funding.

Many participants were also looking forward to the food, music and bike show that concluded the day.

“We make a whole day of it,” Howe said.

Joe Ohanion of Bikers for Justice said that about six members of that organization attended Saturday’s event. Bikers for Justice, he said, is geared at helping charities, and supporting victims of crime and other injustices. The Poker Ride, he said, provided opportunity for bikers to enjoy a well-put-together route, while raising money for those who risk their lives to protect others.

“It’s a win-win,” he said.