🔊 Listen to this

An explosion at Oliver Powder Mills in Laurel Run on Wilkes-Barre Mountain was heard from Nanticoke to Pittston on Aug. 4, 1904.

A father was killed while his son and two girls were injured in the blast that leveled a building and damaged three others.

“With a rore that could be heard for miles, the nitro-glycerine building of the dynamite department of the Oliver Powder Mills at Laurel Run on Wilkes-Barre Mountain exploded at 1:25 o’clock yesterday afternoon,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Aug. 5, 1904.

James Doughlass Sr., worked with his son, James Jr., manufacturing nitro-glycerine for the Oliver Powder Mills Company, owned by Civil War veteran Gen. Paul Ambrose Oliver, which supplied dynamite to coal mines and railroad companies.

Oliver purchased 600 acres in Laurel Run after the Civil War and together with his brother-in-law, Samuel Bonnell, created the Luzerne Powder Company in 1869. By 1880, Oliver bought out Bonnell and re-named the mill after his namesake.

Oliver had several patents as he created machines used to manufacture powder for dynamite employing up to 100 men.

The younger Doughlass’ life was saved due to dinner.

“Just before the explosion, the elder man told his son to go and eat his dinner and he left the building and went to the boiler house nearby and was eating at the time the explosion occurred,” the Record reported.

The younger Doughlass was thrown from a bench.

“He hastened outside after recovering from the shock and discovered that the building that he had just left and in which his father was working was entirely destroyed,” the Record reported.

Two girls filling cartridges in another building was injured from the explosion.

“Windows and doors in all parts of Wilkes-Barre rattled and the report was heard in Pittston and Nanticoke,” reported the Record.

A driver loading a wagon at another building was thrown over horses and down a hillside. Several horses were rendered deaf by the concussion. Trees within 100 yards were stripped clean of their foliage.

Eight days after the explosion, another blast occurred killing John McGuire, of Laurel Run, and injuring six men at Oliver Powder Mills on Aug. 12, 1904.

“It was just 1:48 p.m. when persons who happened to be looking in the direction of the mountains back of Wilkes-Barre saw a vast cloud of smoke arise, apparently over the site of Laurel Run,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Aug. 13, 1904.

The story reported the building was a short distance from the Central Railroad Station as the Aug. 12, 1904, blast caused three other buildings to catch fire that was extinguished by the Oliver Powder Mills firefighters.

A search of newspaper archives list several other explosions resulting deaths and injuries at Oliver Powder Mills from 1869 through 1904.

In 1894, Eugene Hartland, 17, an employee at Oliver Mills, suffered severe burns to his body in an explosion. Hartland filed a lawsuit in Luzerne County Court to recover $20,000.

Five years after the suit was filed, Judge Gaius Leonard Halsey heard arguments in courtroom two at the Public Square Courthouse on Oct. 13, 1899.

Halsey dismissed the lawsuit giving the opinion Hartland took the risk of working at the powder mill and exposed himself to danger, the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Oct. 16, 1899.

Oliver, the Civil War veteran, retired when he sold his company to the Dupont Powder Company in 1904, living most of his life in the area known as Oliver Mills of Laurel Run. He died May 17, 1912, from a head injury when he fell off a porch.

During the Civil War, Oliver received a medal of honor from Congress on May 16, 1862, served on the personal staffs of Union generals George G. Meade, Joseph Hooker and Ulysses S. Grant.

Oliver’s funeral was held in the Log Chapel on May 21, 1912, as scores of participants left Wilkes-Barre on the Jersey Central Railroad to travel to Laurel Run.

Under a military escort, Oliver’s body was placed on a train and traveled to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was placed in the family vault beside his father and brother.

The Log Chapel – which was converted to a private residence – survived until it was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 23, 1994, the Times Leader reported.