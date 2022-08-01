🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Calling it “a difficult decision,” Commonwealth Health announced Monday that First Hospital is notifying patients and family members, physicians, staff members, partners, and state and federal agencies of its plans to close the hospital and its affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on Oct. 30, 2022.

“This is a difficult decision given our longstanding commitment to provide behavioral health services in our community,” a news release stated.

“Over the past couple of years, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain adequate staffing levels at the hospital. Many providers, nurses and other caregivers have left their professions or our organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a trend seen at other hospitals across the country. It has become very challenging to recruit new team members, back-fill with contract labor, and retain our staff.”

The release also stated that after an incident at the hospital in June, the organization that historically has been First Hospital’s largest source of patient admissions, accounting for approximately 70% of hospitalized patients, put a hold on new admissions.

“As admissions declined, more staff members chose to leave,” the statement said. “Today, First Hospital has enough staff to safely care for our current hospitalized patients, but not enough to accept new admissions. As a result, we have stopped accepting new admissions. We are committed to providing ongoing care for current patients and to an orderly transition that provides for the safe discharge or placement for all patients before Oct. 30.”

The statement said First Hospital has actively explored and remains open to transitioning the facility and services to a new operator of behavioral healthcare, should one be identified before the facility is closed.

“First Hospital is extremely grateful for our staff who care about their patients and who have chosen to work within our organization,” the statement reads. “We will be working with these valued team members to identify openings and other opportunities across Commonwealth Health and we will be encouraging our team members to consider any opportunities for which they qualify.”

Additional updates will be provided if there are new developments.

First Hospital facts

Year opened: 1983

Number of employees as of 8/1/2022: 328

Inpatient Census as of 8/1/2022: 36

Services offered:

First Hospital — Inpatient psychiatric treatment for children, adolescents and adults.

Crisis Response and Recovery Center of NEPA — Located at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, this program is available 24/7 to offer a single point of access for anyone experiencing emotional or psychiatric crises. Individuals or referring agencies can access the center by phone or walk-in for immediate assessment, brief intensive treatment, and referral services.

Community Counseling Services — Outpatient assessment, evaluation and treatment for individuals suffering from mental health disorders, intellectual disabilities or substance abuse problems.

CHOICES Outpatient Program — Outpatient substance abuse counseling.

CHOICES Recovery Program — Methadone treatment for opiate addiction.

The Greenhouse — A clubhouse vocational program.

Community Resident Unit — Assisted living home.

