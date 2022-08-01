🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million for the Friday, July 29, drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 13-36-45-57-67 — but not the yellow Mega Ball 14 to win $2 million, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Megaplier® option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

Joe’s Kwik Marts, 701 North Keyser Ave., Scranton, earns a $10,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 615,400 other PA Lottery Mega Millions® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 132,900 tickets purchased with Megaplier®. Players should check every ticket, every time.

A jackpot-winning Mega Millions® ticket for the July 29 drawing was sold in Illinois. The jackpot-winning ticket is worth an estimated annuity value of $1.337 billion, or $780.5 million cash — the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The jackpot had been rolling since April 15, 2022, when the last jackpot worth $20 million was won in Tennessee.

The Mega Millions® jackpot is now an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $11.6 million cash for the next drawing on Tuesday, August 2.

Mega Millions® is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play.

