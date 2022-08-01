🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — A Nanticoke man facing drug driving charges was arraigned Monday afternoon on allegations he shot out windows at Lake Lehman High School last week.

Lehman Township police in court records say they have a cell phone recording of Eugene Robert Paisley, 19, discharging rounds that smashed two windows at the high school on July 26.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for Paisley as police earlier Monday released a bulletin stating they were searching for Paisley deeming him “armed and dangerous.”

Paisley was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, institutional vandalism and reckless endangerment and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless driving. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $40,000 bail.

Court records say the school’s volleyball coach discovered two windows were shot out when he arrived for practice. The coach reported the broken windows to the school’s assistant principal who then contacted police.

Police said they recovered bullet fragments from the scene.

On the same day of the vandalism at the school, state police at Shickshinny investigated a similar incident at a convenience store in Huntington Mills and state police at Tunkhannock had a suspect in custody for a similar incident near Noxen, Wyoming County.

State police at Tunkhannock served a search warrant at a residence in Plains Township where they recovered a Ruger 9mm handgun, court records say.

Troopers learned from their search of the Plains Township residence that a cell phone had a saved recording of Paisley allegedly firing a handgun out of his vehicle toward Lake Lehman High School. The video is time stamped at 1:30 a.m. on July 26, court records say.

In an unrelated case, Paisley is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing before Judge David W. Lupas on drug driving charges filed by Lehman Township police.

Police allege Paisley was under the influence of marijuana when he was stopped for speeding on Old Route 115 on July 15, 2021. A 16-year-old girl was a passenger inside his vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, court records say.