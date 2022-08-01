🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger will hold an in-person hiring event for positions in central and Northeastern Pennsylvania from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at its clinic at 2200 W. Front St, Berwick.

Attendees can learn about career opportunities at Geisinger, potential recruitment incentives and benefits including, retirement programs, parental paid leave, tuition reimbursement and health insurance on the first day of employment. Attendees should bring an updated resume with them to the event.

Geisinger offers a variety of career opportunities that provide direct patient care as well as those that support operations. Openings include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care unit assistants, medical assistants, respiratory therapists, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, social workers, environmental services technicians and food service workers, among others.

Openings exist in the inpatient and the outpatient setting and include the Geisinger Berwick clinic.

“Our staff plays a critical role in bringing important health services close to home for our patients, members and neighbors,” said Jeff Lowry, associate vice president of recruitment for Geisinger. “Berwick-area residents can find career growth opportunities with competitive salaries and benefits right here. We’re always looking for talented and dedicated people to join our team and help us make better health easier for our communities.”

Registration is encouraged, but not required for Thursday’s hiring event. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit geisinger.org/berwick to register and view all roles that are eligible for hiring incentives. To learn more about job opportunities at Geisinger or to sign up for Geisinger job alerts, visit jobs.geisinger.org.