State Sen. Lisa Baker announced today that former WNEP-TV broadcaster Tom Williams will be joining her staff as the 20th Senatorial District’s communications and outreach director.

“Helping others has always been a priority for me, so this new role is a natural fit,” said Williams in a press released issued Monday from Baker’s office. “I am looking forward to serving people at the state level, trying to solve their problems, answer their questions, and connect them with available resources and assistance.”

Williams will be working out of Baker’s Dallas office, located at 22 Dallas Shopping Center. A Penn State graduate, Williams spent more than 30 years working in broadcast journalism, with the bulk of those years spent at WNEP working in a variety of roles, including reporter, news anchor and executive producer.

“For nearly three decades, Tom has been a trusted and familiar face in Northeastern Pennsylvania, sharing news and information throughout our area,” Baker said. “I am very excited that Tom has joined my team. His wealth of knowledge and strong desire to better our community will undoubtedly be an asset as we work to provide services to constituents.”

Throughout his career, Williams has also been a supporter of several charitable organizations, including volunteer work for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Center and Allied Services.

Williams left WNEP earlier this year to pursue public office, running in the Republican primary for the 119th Legislative District seat vacated by state Rep. Gerald Mullery, who opted not to seek office. The primary was won by Plymouth borough councilman Alec Ryncavage.