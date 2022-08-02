🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate Monday, state police at Wilkes-Barre reported.

State police said John Byrd, 51, serving a life sentence for a homicide in Philadelphia in December 1989, used a make-shift shank to stab Ford Howard, 60, multiple times.

Howard suffered mostly superficial wounds and transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, state police reported.

Byrd was taken to the institution’s restrictive housing unit after the incident.

State police reported Byrd and Howard refused to speak with investigators.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Howard is serving a life sentence for a homicide in Philadelphia in July 1983,