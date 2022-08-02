🔊 Listen to this

PennDOT officials will be hosting an open house later this month regarding a proposed reconstruction of the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township set to start in 2025.

Plans will be displayed for public viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Hanover Area Junior/Senior High School gym, 1600 Sans Souci Parkway.

An online display of the plans is available now, and will be visible to the public until Aug. 29 at https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx.

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 2002 Sans Souci Parkway Reconstruction.

PennDOT officials say the purpose of the project is to reconstruct Sans Souci Parkway from just west of Loomis Street to just east of West End Road and is necessary to address deteriorated and substandard highway features including pavement, highway design, driveway access management, bridges, drainage, traffic signalization as well as to address vehicular, bike and pedestrian safety issues.

Work will consist of pavement replacement, the replacement/improvement of drainage, sidewalk, driveway access control, traffic signalization and highway lighting as well as the replacement of the bridge/culvert structures over Nanticoke Creek and Warrior Creek. Generally, one 11-foot through lane and 8-foot shoulder are proposed in each direction, with separate left turn lanes provided where warranted, officials said.

During the work, crews are expected to maintain one lane of traffic in each direction by initially moving both directions onto the existing eastbound roadway while constructing the new westbound roadway, and subsequently moving both directions onto the newly constructed westbound roadway while constructing the new eastbound roadway, PennDOT officials explained.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 and will be complete by the winter of 2027.

PennDOT officials said the purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned traffic control during construction, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested by contacting Chris Tomaszewski, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-3326 or [email protected]