Signups open to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 3

Local nonprofit Fork Over Love announced Tuesday that, thanks to a generous donation from Highmark, over 1,000 meals will be delivered directly to homes this month through the nonprofit’s partnership with DoorDash.

Building on Fork Over Love’s already-existing partnership with DoorDash’s Project Dash, this will be the first widespread DoorDash delivery open to the entire community.

A $7,000 donation from Highmark will enable Fork Over Love to distribute more than 1,000 meals to those who can’t attend the organizations’ regular distribution events.

More than 15 restaurants will be supported by Fork Over Love throughout this program, with meals to be delivered on Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31 (all Wednesdays).

Online signups are available the week before each distribution date, with the first signup opening to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

A link for delivery can be found at ForkOverLove.org under the “Find Dinner” tab at the top of the home page. Meals must be ordered through the website.

Those signing up will receive a confirmation if their order is accepted. Meals will be delivered to homes between 4 and 5 p.m. on the listed dates.