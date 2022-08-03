🔊 Listen to this

READING — Registration for Boscov’s annual Friends Helping Friends event, now in year 26, is open, per a release from Senior Vice President Jacob Stein.

This is a one-day in-store only event where shoppers can see Boscov’s biggest sale of the year, with 25% off. In order to register, shoppers must donate $5 to a partnering non-profit organization and will then receive a shopping pass. The non-profits keep 100% of the shopping pass proceeds.

Chairman and CEO, Jim Boscov said, “Each year, over 3,000 non-profit organizations participate in this event and raise over $1 million in donations. It’s our most aggressive promotion of the year and we do it to encourage donations to the organizations so critical to the communities we serve.”

The event itself happens on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and will run throughout in-store hours, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Each store, including downtown Wilkes-Barre, will also be handing out a $100 Boscov’s gift card to one lucky shopper. To register for the gift card hand-out, customers can fill out the bottom portion of their Shopping Pass and drop it any one of a number of ballot boxes located throughout each Boscov’s store.

Registation can be done online by visiting www.boscovs.com/friendshelpingfriends.