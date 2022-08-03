🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown gave Dan Griffin a letter of support to the people of Ukraine where the Swoyersville man is bound on a volunteer humanitarian mission to rebuild houses damaged in the war begun earlier this year by Russia.

WILKES-BARRE — The letter Dan Griffin is taking with him weighs next to nothing, but packs a powerful message of support.

Griffin will catch a flight tonight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y. for Warsaw, Poland as he begins his journey to rebuild homes and aid stations in neighboring Ukraine. From Warsaw, it’s another hop to Krakow and then a train ride to Jaroslaw on the border before arriving in the country defending itself from Russia’s invasion.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown wished Griffin well in a sendoff Tuesday from City Hall and provided him with a signed letter to share with the citizens of Ukraine.

“Please accept this letter as a sign that we will help in any way we can as you fight against adversity,” it read. “Daniel Griffin is volunteering to assist in rebuilding your communities. He is a fine representative of our citizens here in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Our prayers and best wishes are with all of you.”

Even though Griffin lives in Swoyersville on the other side of the Susquehanna River from Wilkes-Barre, they shared a connection with the Eastern European country halfway across the globe where he’s going on a humanitarian mission.

The city has donated gear and equipment its fire department can no longer use and 17,000 dust masks that have been shipped overseas for emergency personnel in Ukraine. Griffin, 57, has loaded up with tools to work with and over-the-counter medicines and supplies to deliver.

“The town where I’ll be going initially has a mayor. They gave us a schoolhouse to stay in,” Griffin said.

Brown posed a question Griffin’s heard more than once about why the retired police officer is going to a war zone.

“It was just gnawing at me that it was, I was incensed by it. You know what, I’m going to see what I could do and I just started researching, you know, different volunteer organizations,” Griffin replied.

After leaving law enforcement Griffin teamed up with a partner and picked up construction experience to go along with his mechanical skills. He figured he could put them all to use where they’re desperately needed.

His search connected him with Volunteers for Ukraine, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization. “I like them because they keep track of you,” Griffin said, adding the organization connected him people working in Ukraine. He said he’s lined up to work as part of a team with the Polish group, Folkowisko, during the mission lasting at least a month. He said he’ll be replacing someone who’s rotating out.

There have been some snags on the transportation end. Griffin wasn’t able to get air miles donated and had his departure delayed by a week. He’s had to tap into the money he raised in his gofundme account to pay for the flights overseas and possibly back home.

The wait has given him more time to think about what awaits him, but hasn’t diminished his resolve.

“I’m looking forward to it. Wish I didn’t have to go, ” Griffin said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.