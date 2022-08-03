🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. — Motorists in Sugarloaf Township Tuesday partied — well, pumped — like it was 2019, before Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

Thanks to Americans for Prosperity and U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, customers at Saurabh and Reshma Patel’s Gulf Gas Station on Route 93 paid just $2.38 per gallon for gas — the average price on the day President Biden took office.

And as you might expect, the lines were long and the savings huge for two hours Tuesday to offer some relief to inflation-weary customers — and to make a point.

Meuser joined Americans for Prosperity-Pennsylvania for what was called a “True Cost of Washington” event. Meuser spoke with constituents and heard their stories about how they are coping with rising prices.

Meuser and AFP called it “a pre-inflation gas discount event” to highlight the rising cost of gas that they said would connect motorists to the federal policies that contribute to the recent inflation.

Americans for Prosperity State Director Ashley Klingensmith and State Rep. Robert Schnee, R-Drums, joined Meuser at the event.

Klingensmith reported that 175 cars were served and consumers pumped 2,277 gallons of gas at $2.38 per gallon.

Americans are spending over $2,000 extra a year on gas under Joe Biden,” Meuser said. “This AFP-PA gas station takeover will lower the price of regular gas to $2.38 a gallon — the average price of unleaded gasoline the day President Biden took office.”

Klingensmith said the True Cost of Washington campaign provides Americans across the country with the truth behind rising costs, while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.

“Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, Americans can expect to spend an extra $5,500 to maintain the same standard of living as last year, and an extra $1,433 for gasoline,” Klingensmith said. “A poll recently conducted by Public Opinion Strategies for AFP found that 75% of Americans reported that the increase in costs has impacted their consumer behavior over the past year. Most individuals surveyed agreed that government policies and regulations have caused price increases. 61% of those surveyed blamed President Biden for this increase.”

Klingensmith said AFP’s solutions to combat these rising prices garnered support, with 88% of respondents agreeing the government should make it easier to produce energy domestically, and 82% agreeing with getting government spending under control by tackling the federal debt and reducing federal budget deficits.

Meuser said constituents tell him that the high price of gasoline has restricted their traveling and, with other rising prices due to inflation, they find it more and more difficult to make ends meet.

“And seniors are affected the most,” Meuser said. “They are on fixed incomes and when prices go up, they really feel the strain on their finances.”

Shirley Fluri of Hazleton was one of those seniors waiting in line to fill the tank on her Prius.

“I think this is wonderful,” Fluri said. “It usually takes about $35 to fill my tank, so this will be a nice savings for me today. Inflation is everywhere. And when prices go up, my Social Security stays the same. This event today sure is a help.”

Ed Tomashefsky of Fern Glen pulled up to the pump in his GMC Acadia. He said it usually takes $95 to $100 to fill the tank on the SUV.

“I expect it will cost me about $45 today,” he said. “The American people can’t afford these prices. Something has to be done to stop this inflation.”

Ray Witkowski of Sugarloaf Township, said his Jeep Grand Cherokee takes about $90 to fill the gas tank. He couldn’t wait to get to the pump to pay $2.38 per gallon.

“Every little bit helps,” he said. “These high prices have to come done. I read where oil companies are reporting record profits.”

Meuser and Schnee were helping customers pump gas and they used the time to hear what each had to say about the current situation and what they hoped will happen to turn things around and drop prices and reduce inflation.

Liz Tolan, Sugarloaf Township office manager, stopped for a fill-up and she said the event was a good way to make a point to elected officials.

“This gives people hope,” Tolan said. “People are having difficulty making ends meet. People can see that Rep. Meuser and others are trying to change things and lower prices and the rate of inflation. This event today shows that there are elected officials that are trying and it gives people hope.”

Patel said he couldn’t remember when his gas station was as busy as it was Tuesday. Klingensmith said AFP reimburses the station owner with the difference between $2.38 and the current price at the pump.

“My customers are smiling today and that is good,” Patel said. “We need to see the prices come down.”

