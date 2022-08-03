🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City firefighters are cleaning up a diesel fuel spill caused by a tractor trailer’s ruptured fuel tank when struck by a locomotive at the Conyngham Avenue street-level railroad crossing Wednesday morning.

The crash happened as the tractor-trailer was traveling west across the railroad crossing at about 8:30 a.m.

The force of the impact caused the tractor-trailer to be pushed into the eastbound lane and shoulder rupturing its fuel tank.

No injuries were reported.

The locomotive is owned by the Luzerne Susquehanna Railway and was pulling a single covered hopper south on the rail line owned by the Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority.

The railroad crossing is not equipped with flashing lights and gates.

Firefighters had the engineer reverse the locomotive to clean up the diesel fuel.

Conyngham Avenue between North Pennsylvania Avenue and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard is to remain closed for several hours.